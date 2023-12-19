63,238 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. 4,795,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

