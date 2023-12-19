7,600 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.2% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Illumina Trading Up 4.3 %

Illumina stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

