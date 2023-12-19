770 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,977,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,733,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. 393,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

