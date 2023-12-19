800 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. 1,940,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

