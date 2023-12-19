958 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $60.69. 314,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,905. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

