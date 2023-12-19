A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. A. O. Smith traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 341206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

