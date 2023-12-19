ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.