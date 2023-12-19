ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $30.20. Morgan Stanley now has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 343,865 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
