ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Richard John Jeffery Acquires 158 Shares

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($189.83).
Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 176 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($189.20).
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 183 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($189.78).
ActiveOps Stock Performance
Shares of LON AOM remained flat at GBX 92.50 ($1.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,123. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4,625.00 and a beta of 0.31. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOM
About ActiveOps
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ActiveOps
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.