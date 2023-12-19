ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Richard John Jeffery Acquires 158 Shares

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($189.83).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 176 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($189.20).

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 183 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($189.78).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

Shares of LON AOM remained flat at GBX 92.50 ($1.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,123. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4,625.00 and a beta of 0.31. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Featured Articles

