ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. 609,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $955.85 million, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.80. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

