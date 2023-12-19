Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.06. 1,532,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.