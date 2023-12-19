Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

