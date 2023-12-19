Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Acquires 75,000 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 1.2% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.33% of Cintas worth $159,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $561.27 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $576.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

