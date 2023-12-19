Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Invests $100.49 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,488,000. S&P Global accounts for 0.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $436.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.20 and a 200 day moving average of $390.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

