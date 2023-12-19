Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Makes New $31.20 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,196,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.20% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 132.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.47. 14,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.91. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

