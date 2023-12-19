Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 6.6%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 34,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 603,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Get Alector alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alector

Alector Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $713.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alector by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.