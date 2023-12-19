Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,349,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 543.9% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,901 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

