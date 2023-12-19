Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 172,396 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Free Report) by 594.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,396 shares during the period. FNCB Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of FNCB Bancorp worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $541,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $184,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $539,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNCB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 28,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

