Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 10.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

