Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.87. 821,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.