Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 12.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 305,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,109. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

