Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $998.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,698. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $884.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $602.35 and a 12 month high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

