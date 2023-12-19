Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $180.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $155.12 and last traded at $153.52, with a volume of 6879682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.07.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 88,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

