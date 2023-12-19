Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $180.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $155.12 and last traded at $153.52, with a volume of 6879682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.07.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 88,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.