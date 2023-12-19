Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Ameresco makes up 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.20% of Ameresco worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE AMRC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 157,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.