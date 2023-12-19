Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.62.

NYSE AMRC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 over the last 90 days. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 376.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,494 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

