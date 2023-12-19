AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 3.1% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.22% of AMETEK worth $416,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.93.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

