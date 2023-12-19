Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Amplify High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.38% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

YYY stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $373.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

