Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

