Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $197.72. 674,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,031. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average of $181.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

