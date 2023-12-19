Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $85.29

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. CWM LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

