Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 9.1%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. 276,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 997,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $818.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

