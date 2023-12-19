Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.07% from the company’s current price.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

TSE ADW.A traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16. Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.23. The stock has a market cap of C$166.37 million, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

