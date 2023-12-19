Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.07% from the company’s current price.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
TSE ADW.A traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16. Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.23. The stock has a market cap of C$166.37 million, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.70.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
