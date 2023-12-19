Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $2,028,209. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

