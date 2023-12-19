Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 9.7% Higher

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 555,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,646,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,630 shares in the company, valued at $869,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

