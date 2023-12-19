Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 4.7 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

