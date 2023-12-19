Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $163.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.40. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

