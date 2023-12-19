Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $161.51. 1,209,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

