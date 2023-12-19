Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

