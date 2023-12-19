Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 7.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.90. 57,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 434,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $855.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 121,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

