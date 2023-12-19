Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Reduced by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 445,075 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,423. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

