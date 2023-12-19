ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.10. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 111,828 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,556,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,927,025.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,556,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,927,025.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,547.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

