AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $41,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AZNCF opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $153.10.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

