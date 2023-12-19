Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.90. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1,207,762 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.70.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

