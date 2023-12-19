Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 336,111 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 336,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned approximately 0.20% of Crescent Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 30.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $376,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRGY opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $851,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,591 shares of company stock worth $439,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

