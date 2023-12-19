Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.03. 401,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,479. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

