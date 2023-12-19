Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.79.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
