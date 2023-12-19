Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Boosted by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,120,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 279,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. 8,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,532. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.