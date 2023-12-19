Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Avid Bioservices worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at $895,400.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $39,833. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 787,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

