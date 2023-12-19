Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.22

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 71974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -352.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

