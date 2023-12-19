Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

BDGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.56.

Shares of BDGI stock traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$40.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,650. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$396,300.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $118,921 and sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

